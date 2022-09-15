NLEX Corp. announced on Wednesday its partnership with Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) to address road incidences involving minors, as part of its road safety initiatives.

“Over the years, we have been coordinating with government agencies as part of our efforts to prevent stoning incidents and other prohibited acts along the NLEX-SCTEX (North Luzon Expressway-Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway) for the safety of the motorists traveling our expressways,” said NLEX Corp. President J. Luigi L. Bautista in a press release.

NLEX Corp. said its partnership with JJWC will involve discussion of various policies and processes to protect the welfare of children at risk and children in conflict with the law. They also gathered local officials from NLEX-SCTEX host communities in Metro Manila for an integrated care management protocol.

“This initiative by [NLEX Corp. and JJWC] will help balance safety in our city while advocating for the welfare of our children at risk and children in conflict with the law,” Quezon City Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte.

The partnership also encouraged local government units to issue legislation involving minors.

Information from the NLEX website showed that in 2021, Municipal Ordinance No. 120 or the “Floridablanca Anti-Stoning Ordinance” was issued. This intends to penalize stoning and other prohibited acts which is said to be committed by minors in SCTEX.

NLEX Corp. is part of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose