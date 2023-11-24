PROPERTY developer RHK Land Corp. launched the Velaris Residences North Tower on Thursday, marking the second tower of The Velaris Residences’ three-tower residential enclave.

Rouen Abel V. Raz, RHK Land general manager, said on the sidelines of the launch event that the target turnover date for The Velaris Residences North Tower is by late 2028.

“We are eyeing to have the turnover for The Velaris Residences North Tower by late 2028, around fourth quarter,” Mr. Raz said in an interview.

The North Tower, rising to 40 storeys, is situated in the 31-hectare Bridgetowne estate that spans across parts of the cities of Pasig and Quezon, giving access to major business hubs such as Makati City, Bonifacio Global City, and Ortigas Center.

According to Mr. Raz, the newly launched North Tower has 247 units that range from one- to four-bedroom units, penthouse suites, and townhouse suites.

He said prices of the units range from P25 million for smaller units to P200 million for bigger units such as the townhouse.

“We will probably finish the year at around 35% sold for North Tower. The fastest-selling units are the rooms with the bigger cuts,” Mr. Raz said.

“The price range for North Tower is between P315,000 to P330,000 per square meter. It is not as expensive as the super luxury [developments]. But if I look at the deliverables and what we’re offering, the market is really saying that we have a fantastic price for a fantastic development,” he added.

Some of The North Tower’s amenities include the indoor and outdoor Japanese sento, a sculpture garden, a garden lounge with floating daybeds, a lifestyle gym with a dance studio and cycling studio, a badminton and pickleball court, a golf simulator studio, an Olympic-length infinity pool, a treetop playground, camping grounds, smart lockers, secure mailroom, business lounge, creative studio, and private elevators.

“The private lifts for two-bedroom and bigger units and the two-units-to-one-elevator ratio of the typical floors provide North Tower residents with a high level of privacy, one of the remaining true luxuries in today’s world,” RHK Land said.

Other amenities include the Velaris SkyClub, which features a private theater and game room for entertainment aficionados, a wine gallery, casual and gourmet dining areas for gourmands, and a cigar room for tobacco connoisseurs. The project also offers various options to host private gatherings with the SkyLounge, SkyBar, and SkyDeck areas.

The North Tower development is also set to have improved connectivity with planned and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Metro Rail Transit Line (MRT) 4, Metro Manila Mega Subway Project, and C-6 Expressway.

“With its central location, The Velaris Residences not only allows owners to create the home they have always envisaged but it can also help them further build equity in the long term by being an attractive investment opportunity,” Mr. Raz said.

“The sizeable current economic activity in and around Bridgetowne and The Velaris Residences is expected to continue to soar in the foreseeable future, positioning residents to benefit immensely from this projected growth,” he added.

Aside from North Tower, The Velaris Residences also have the South Tower, which was topped off on June 6, and the planned East Tower.

RHK Land is a joint venture between international property group Hongkong Land and Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave