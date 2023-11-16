NOW Corp. has partnered with a German-based satellite communications company to provide a next-generation connectivity network in the country, the listed telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

In a regulatory filing, Now Corp. said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Rivada Space Networks to tap its low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low Earth orbit or LEO satellites.

This seamless connectivity, as the company describes, will accelerate connectivity network performance while also improving security.

Headquartered in Germany, Rivada will provide Now Corp. with digital solutions for high-quality voice, video, and data solutions to enterprises to ensure secure infrastructure.

“As we aim to link and to secure critical infrastructures in the Philippines, we aim to provide the most reliable and secure connectivity to our intended market,” Henry Andrews B. Abes, president and chief executive officer of Now Corp., said in a statement.

Rivada’s low-latency connectivity network is an advanced inter-satellite laser link, harnessing onboard processing to provide routing and switching capabilities which in turn can provide wireless free-space optical communication, the company said.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company closed six centavos or 4.76% higher at P1.32 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose