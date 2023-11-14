EMPERADOR, INC. said on Monday it saw a 5.1% increase in attributable net income for the third quarter driven by higher revenues.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Emperador said its attributable net income from July to September reached P2.05 billion, up from P1.95 billion in the same period last year.

“The company continues to surge ahead in light of the challenging complexities in the world. We have a compelling whisky portfolio driving the international business and a brandy segment driven by innovation and premiumization,” Emperador President Winston S. Co said.

“Overall, for 2023, our company hopes to end the year with a strong performance,” Mr. Co said.

The company’s topline for the third quarter climbed 6.5% to P15.91 billion from P14.94 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenues from Brandy accounted for 58% of the total, rising by 2.4% to P9.20 billion.

The Scotch Whisky segment, on the other hand, grew by 21% to P6.77 billion, accounting for 42%.

“Emperador’s international business continued to experience double-digit growth owing to its sustained sales of single malt whiskies across different markets across the globe particularly in Asia and North America,” the company said.

Meanwhile, total expenses increased 6.9% to P12.85 billion from P12.02 billion last year.

For the January-to-September period, Emperador reported a 5.6% decrease in attributable net income to P6.78 billion from P7.18 billion a year ago.

Gross revenues, on the other hand, increased by 12% to P46.30 billion from P41.34 billion recorded previously.

The company’s total expenses for the three-quarter period climbed 12.1% to P46.30 billion from P41.34 last year.

Emperador is a global spirits conglomerate focused on brandy and whisky. It owns Whyte & Mackay and other brands including Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Jura, and Tamnavulin single malt Scotch whiskies.

The company is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and Singapore Securities Exchange.

On Monday, shares in Emperador closed 0.72% higher at P20.95 apiece.

