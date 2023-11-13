GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has improved its broadband speeds in more areas in the third quarter, the listed telecommunications company said.

“The significant enhancements in our connectivity speeds underline Globe’s unwavering commitment to our customers. As we usher in a digital era, we are steadfast in ensuring that every Filipino enjoys seamless connectivity, propelling the Philippines further into the digital revolution,” Raymond Policarpio, vice-president for brand management of Globe’s broadband business group, said in a media release on Sunday.

The company recorded significant download speeds improvements in Candelaria, Quezon at a 138.38% increase; Poro, Cebu at 111.96%; Mabinay, Negros Oriental at 94.36%; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan at 93.48%; and Iloilo at 69.54%.

Globe said these improvements were brought about by the company’s continuous network improvements. To date, the company has built around 833 new cell sites and upgraded 5,395 mobile sites.

Separately, the company said that it had closed the sale of its 100 towers to Phil-Tower Consortium, Inc. (PhilTower) for P1.5 billion.

Globe said that it has cumulatively closed the deal for 810 of its 1,350 towers to PhilTower, adding that there will be multiple closing dates.

In September last year, Globe signed an agreement with PhilTower for the sale of its telecommunication towers and related passive infrastructure for P20 billion, adding that it anticipates an estimated post-tax gain of around P5.2 billion from the transaction. — Ashley Erika O. Jose