MULTINATIONAL office solutions firm International Working Group plc (IWG) plans to open eight new locations next year amid growing demand for hybrid working solutions.

“The Philippines is a fast-growing, dynamic market and we’re seeing rapidly growing demand for hybrid working solutions amongst businesses of all sizes,” said Lars Wittig, IWG Country Manager for the Philippines, in a press release.

“Through our extensive network of locations, IWG has over three decades worth of expertise in helping businesses discover their perfect workspace solutions,” he added.

One of its new facilities, Regus Nepo Centre, will open in July 2024 in a 1,292 square meters (sq.m.) space in Angeles, Pampanga.

IWG will also open a 700-sq.m. HQ Triumph Building in Quezon City and a 1,000-sq.m. HQ Mahi Center in Cebu.

In partnership with PNB Holdings Corp., it is also opening Spaces PNB Makati Centre at the 2,050-sq.m. penthouse of the PNB building.

In the first half of 2024, it will open Regus AMA Tower Residences in Mandaluyong City and Regus Doña Elena Tower in Manila.

“As the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates, IWG will introduce a 987-sq.m. center at Regus Adriatico Square in Manila and a 1,610 sq.m. flexible workspace at Regus PMI Tower in Makati next year,” the company said.

This year, IWG has launched five new Regus locations, which are in Cagayan de Oro, Las Piñas City, Iloilo, Quezon City, and Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“Through these new Regus, Spaces and HQ openings, IWG’s Philippine network will now operate 34 locations nationwide,” IWG said.

Meanwhile, it said that four out of five Filipinos prefer the hybrid work model, which has consistently increased in popularity in Metro Manila’s office.

As of the third quarter, the co-work footprint reached 239,000 sq.m., representing around 2% of the total leasable workspace in the region.

“With our deep understanding of the market and our industry-leading technology, we are working closely with real estate partners and investors to fuel our growth in The Philippines, sharing the same vision to provide world-class workspaces to millions across the country,” said Rowena Natividad, IWG’s growth and development head.

Globally, IWG plans to add 1,000 new flexible workspaces next year, with 612 new locations already added during the January-to-September period.

To date, its network coverage through its brands Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature covers 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries. — Justine Irish D. Tabile