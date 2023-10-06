THE healthcare arm of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has acquired a majority stake in Antipolo Doctors Hospital (ADH), further expanding its hospital network.

In a statement on Thursday, MPIC’s subsidiary Metro Pacific Health (MPH) said it had secured a majority stake in Antipolo Doctors, Inc., which owns and operates ADH. The hospital is located along Manuel L. Quezon Extension in Antipolo, Rizal.

The acquisition of ADH marks the first hospital of MPH in Rizal province.

ADH, founded in 1992, is a Level 2-ready facility with 77 beds that covers areas in Rizal such as Antipolo, Taytay, Teresa, and Angono. The hospital has a pool of over 200 physicians.

According to MPH, there are plans for the renovation of ADH’s emergency room and operating rooms, as well as the introduction of a new outpatient care center to increase its capacity.

MPH said its investment in ADH marks the 22nd hospital under its private hospital network, joining its other hospitals such as Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center, and Davao Doctors Hospital.

“By expanding its presence to Rizal, MPH not only brings top-tier medical services closer to the province’s residents but also continues its journey of nation-building through health. Addressing the healthcare gaps in such a vital region amplifies MPH’s dedication to fortify the nation’s health landscape,” the company said.

MPH’s private hospital network also features 26 outpatient care centers, two allied health colleges, and a centralized laboratory. The company claims to be the largest group of private hospitals in the country.

“Guided by a compass that points towards sustainability, accessibility, and affordability, MPH remains unyielding in its commitment to deliver excellent and compassionate healthcare services to the Filipino populace,” MPH Vice-Chairman and President Augusto P. Palisoc, Jr. said.

“We will continue to expand so we can reach out and address the healthcare needs of Filipinos all across the country, and this latest inclusion is further testament to that commitment,” he added.

Pangilinan-led MPIC logged a 7.6% increase in its first-half attributable income to P10.22 billion compared with P9.5 billion a year ago.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave