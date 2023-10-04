AIRASIA PHILIPPINES targets to sell about half-a-million seats to air travelers by the fourth quarter amid stronger demand for foreign travel this year.

“AirAsia Philippines continues to herald the return of international tourism through affordable and convenient flights. In fact, we see our performance on international flights increasing to half a million seats sold before the end of December 2023,” Steve F. Dailisan, head for communications and public affairs at AirAsia Philippines, said in a media release.

As of October, the budget airline said that it sold about 300,000 seats for travel in the next 90 days for Taipei, Incheon, Osaka, Narita, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

“We hope to flourish in the APAC (Asia-Pacific region) next year as we open more destinations following the increase in aircraft fleet,” Mr. Dailisan said.

AirAsia Philippines added that it aims to add more routes to Japan and China via the Clark International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Kalibo International Airport amid increasing demand.

Earlier, the low-cost carrier said it was optimistic about a better performance in 2024 after the renewal agreement between its parent firm and engine provider CFM International.

The parent firm of AirAsia Philippines — Capital A Berhad — earlier announced that it was aiming to fully reactivate its 204 aircraft after a new agreement with CFM International. — Ashley Erika O. Jose