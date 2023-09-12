VAPE manufacturer RELX is looking at launching a disposable vaporized nicotine line in the Philippines next year to reach more markets.

“We felt the presence of disposable vaporized nicotine products and we shifted and we are trying to launch our own [here in the Philippines],” RELX International External Affairs Head Patrick C. Drilon said on the sidelines of last week’s launch of the company’s new product line.

Mr. Drilon said the company is targeting to launch the disposable line next year after its registration and compliance with the requirements of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Department of Trade and Industry.

The disposable vape product, called Waka, is being sold in RELX’s other markets. The company’s products are sold in 40 countries.

“We project that the disposable one will effectively convert more smokers into vaping,” Mr. Drilon said, adding that the disposable vape will be a cheaper option.

“We are going to come out with a Waka price at around P550 with 10,000 puffs,” he said.

On Friday, RELX launched the second generation of its Infinity line, which has three usage modes: eco, smooth, and boost.

Asked whether the company projects the newly launched product line to contribute to its revenue growth, Mr. Drilon said it would but noted that the program is for its partners.

Mr. Drilon said he assumes huge revenue growth this year after a flavor ban was imposed last year.

“At that time, from the declaration of the flavor ban until the Vape Law came into effect, we were not able to sell a lot because we can only sell vapes with plain tobacco and menthol flavors,” he said.

“If you compare it with this year when we can sell flavored vapes, I assume that the growth will be very far,” he added.

In an advisory, the Food and Drug Administration said flavored liquid refill solutions for vapes would no longer be allowed starting May 25, 2022.

However, Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act was enacted on July 25 last year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile