MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) on Thursday assured its customers of immediate response to power outages that may be experienced due to the southwest monsoon.

“As a 24-hour service company, we are ready to respond to these types of emergency. Our crews are on standby to attend to any trouble that may affect our facilities in areas that might be affected by the inclement weather,” Meralco Vice-President and Head Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said in a media release.

According to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haiku) is enhanced by the southwest monsoon.

Mr. Zaldarriaga said the company had placed necessary measures, including the issuance of advisories on appropriate precautionary measures, to mitigate the possible impact of monsoon rains.

Meralco also requested billboard owners and operators to temporarily roll up their billboards to prevent the structures from toppling due to strong winds.

At the same time, the company advised its customers to continue practicing electrical safety measures such as turning off the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker and unplugging appliances from wall sockets.

It also said that customers should make sure that all electrical wires, connectors, and other wiring devices are completely dry.

“When all electrical wires and accessories have been dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances,” Meralco said.

