PLDT Inc., through its business-to-business arm PLDT Enterprise, has partnered with Cartrack Technologies Philippines, Inc. to provide the latter with its Internet of Possibilities (IoP) platform to help in fleet management.

The IoP platform of PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. is a unified management of connectivity and usage of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices within enterprises.

“With the IoP platform in place, Cartrack can leverage thousands of IoT sims for its asset and vehicle tracking business, increasing the reliability of its customers to efficiently manage their fleets and monitor their vehicles digitally through strong data connectivity,” PLDT said.

According to its website, Cartrack is a global provider of vehicle telematics, which is a combined GPS system, onboard vehicle diagnostics, and black box technologies.

“With the IoT Portal, we are able to manage and monitor hundreds to thousands of our assets in real time, gather data-based insights to optimize fleet operations, and provide real-time security to our assets and vehicles remotely,” Matthew Barry, country manager of Cartrack in the Philippines, said in a media release.

PLDT said this technology will help advance Cartrack’s deployment and troubleshooting of its IoT devices on vehicles while also allowing it to expand its reach.

“The IoP platform plays a vital role in empowering our customers to effectively manage their mobile assets, make informed decisions, and stay at the forefront of the IoT ecosystem. Its Troubleshooting capabilities offer scalability, flexibility, and enhanced decision-making capabilities to Cartrack,” Smart Internet of Things Category Head at PLDT Enterprise Jay Sumulong said.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company gained P21 or 1.78% to end at P1,203 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose