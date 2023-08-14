SPORTING GOODS retailer Quorum International, Inc. is planning to open four new branches of its brands as part of the expansion of its store network across the country.

Quorum International Chairman Roberto S. Claudio, Sr. said the company is eyeing to open one store in Mindanao, two stores in Northern Luzon, and one in Visayas under its expansion plans. However, he did not name the specific locations of the planned stores.

“We have four stores coming up within the next year. The planned stores are a mix of Toby’s Sports and Urban Athletics,” Mr. Claudio told reporters at the sidelines of the 29th National Retail Conference & Expo in Pasay City last week.

Quorum International currently has 75 stores, with 51 located in Metro Manila, he said.

“We’re saturated in Metro Manila since we already have 51 stores. We opened two new stores over the last two months, like the one in Tuguegarao. Our focus is more on the provinces,” Mr. Claudio said.

The company is seeing higher sales amid the health-conscious mindset adopted by consumers following the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“People are more conscious about their health, especially after the pandemic. Plus, the concept of people working from home (WFH) boosted the demand for fitness equipment. People would buy treadmills and exercise bikes…” Mr. Claudio said.

He added that equipment and apparel sales have also increased as more people have “dressed down.”

“Our growth drivers are both equipment and apparel. Because of the pandemic and WFH, people are dressing down. They’re no longer dressing up. People going to work are now wearing jogging pants, shirts, and shorts,” Mr. Claudio said.

“It’s a phenomenon. People are dressing down because of the pandemic…With that dressed down, the demand for athleisure wear has really increased,” he added.

The company’s sales are still dominated by in-store purchases, while online sales accounted for 25% of the total, up from 2% pre-pandemic, he said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave