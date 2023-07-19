THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday launched an e-commerce platform that would prioritize Philippine products and expand the market access of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are launching today the Philippine E-Commerce Platform (PEP), which will provide initially a national market reach for our MSMEs that are normally just able to reach their localities or regions,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said during the National MSME Summit 2023 in Manila on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Pascual, the PEP is a government omnichannel platform that would help promote Filipino businesses and help their online expansion.

“In the Philippines, MSMEs are not merely businesses. They are the bedrock of our economy. It is the Filipino MSMEs who keep our economy vibrant, diverse, and inclusive. Our MSMEs offer opportunities to our communities, enrich our local culture, foster innovation, and enable equitable economic growth,” Mr. Pascual said.

Mr. Pascual told reporters in a separate interview that the DTI is aiming to onboard “hundreds” of MSMEs into the PEP within the year.

The PEP was launched by the DTI in collaboration with the National Development Co., which owns the platform, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. It will onboard businesses registered with the DTI and will offer buyers a wider range of locally made products.

The platform is integrated with the e-Gov Super App platform for Philippine government services. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave