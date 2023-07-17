FILINVEST Land, Inc. (FLI) is developing a condominium community in General Santos City through its “smart value” brand Futura by Filinvest, the company said over the weekend.

The community — Futura Bay — offers spacious units and generous open spaces. It allows families to experience a modern and convenient lifestyle in a progressive locale in a city.

“Futura Bay offers spacious units, relaxing amenities and access to natural attractions. It is your healthy city home and future-proofed investment,” said Aven Valderrama, FLI’s first vice-president, mid-rise buildings brand and product head.

The property will have three mid-rise residential towers with nine floors each. Up to 40% of the whole development is allotted to greenery and amenities.

The company said the initial inventory of units in the property had been sold out due to the development’s robust demand and attractive location.

“Futura Bay’s convenient location ensures proximity to educational institutions, hospitals, and leisure establishments in the city,” the company said.

The project will offer units ranging from a studio at 22 square meters (sq.m.) to a one-bedroom unit at 28 sq.m., and a two-bedroom unit at 32 sq.m.

The company added all units are internet-ready and feature unobstructed layouts, “perfect for up-and-coming young professionals and growing young families.”

Amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, pet zone, and safety features such as a perimeter fence, CCTV, and 24/7 security.

“Futura by Filinvest continues to break new ground all over the country with the goal of helping more Filipino families achieve their dream of owning a home,” the company said.

FLI said the property is part of its diverse portfolio built from more than 50 years of experience and totaling over 280 projects in 55 key areas nationwide.

The property portfolio includes best-value homes, townships, mixed-use developments, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, office buildings, shopping centers, and leisure developments.

FLI fell 1.47% or a centavo to P0.67 each share on Friday. — Adrian H. Halili