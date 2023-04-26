RESIDENTIAL property developer Ovialand, Inc. has launched a P990-million housing development in Baliwag, Bulacan to mark its foray outside South Luzon, the company said on Tuesday.

“We have received very strong interest from residents in Baliwag regarding our developments. In addition, we are seeing potential clients for Seriya from people working and living in Northern Metro Manila,” Ovialand President and Chief Executive Officer Marie Leonore Fatima Olivares-Vital said in a statement.

“These give us more motivation to provide the Premier Family Living experience to our clients as they aspire to provide a better quality of life for themselves and their families,” Ms. Olivares-Vital added.

Ovialand plans to build a total of 536 house-and-lot units from duplexes to townhouses. Turnover of housing units will begin by September this year. The sale of units at the Seriya residential development is expected to generate about P2 billion in revenues, the company said.

Residential units will be built within an 8.9-hectare estate, which is planned for future expansion to 15 hectares. The project’s amenities include an air-conditioned clubhouse, a swimming pool, and a community chapel.

“In 2021, Ovialand embarked on its 10-year growth plans to have a nationwide presence by 2030,” Ms. Olivares-Vital said.

“We will do this by implementing a disciplined regional growth strategy, replicating our success and efficiency in South Luzon into new areas where Filipinos are seeking for the best value that their hard-earned money can buy,” she added.

The housing development in Baliwag is along the Candaba highway. It is 10 minutes away from the Pulilan exit of the North Luzon Expressway, which the company said makes it accessible to potential clients from Metro Manila and nearby provinces. — Adrian H. Halili