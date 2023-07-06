REAL Estate developer Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. recently launched a seven-tower midrise condominium project in Brgy. Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City to augment its existing property portfolio.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the development, called Westwoods Storeys, has an estimated cost of P3 billion. The project is composed of seven towers with six or seven floors each spread across 5.2 hectares of land and surrounded by the Pueblo de Oro protected urban rainforest.

The first tower is projected to be ready for turnover by 2026. Westwoods Storeys will offer 989 residential units ranging from a 25-square-meter (sq.m.) studio to a 56-sq.m. two-bedroom model, at introductory prices starting from P4 million to P8.9 million.

“Westwoods Storeys will contribute to mitigating the housing backlog, particularly in the City of Cagayan de Oro,” the company said.

Westwoods Storeys is only a few minutes away from the SM City Cagayan de Oro Uptown shopping mall, St. Francis Xavier Parish Church, the Xavier University-Pueblo de Oro Campus, and the soon-to-open “The Hub at Bamboo Lane” commercial center.

“With fewer units over a bigger land area, Westwoods Storeys is not as crowded as other condominium projects in the industry. The development was also master planned to blend seamlessly with the surrounding rainforest to preserve the environment and allow unit owners to commune with nature,” Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. said.

The amenities of the development include swimming pools, a playground, a multisport court, landscaped meditation decks, nature trails under green foliage, rain gardens, a natural green canopy, pocket green scapes, a family picnic area, and a guardhouse with 24/7 security.

Westwoods Storeys is the developer’s next foray into vertical housing after its seven-building low-rise condominium cluster Familia Apartments and its apartment-style condominium complex Bamboo Lane consisting of four mid-rise buildings. Both are located within the Pueblo de Oro township in Cagayan de Oro.

The company is the residential development arm of the ICCP Group, which has business interests in financial services and property management. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave