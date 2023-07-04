ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. on Monday said the former chairperson of Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton has joined the renewable energy company as an advisor to the board.

In a stock exchange disclosure, Alternergy announced the appointment of Maria Victoria C Españo as an independent advisor to the board effective July 1.

“We look forward to working closely with Marivic Españo and learning from her experience. We believe her background would be an excellent complement to the expertise of Alternergy’s non-executive board in banking, government, law, and sustainable finance,” Vicente S. Perez, Jr., chairman of Alternergy, said in a separate media release.

The company’s independent directors are Maria Theresa Dela Peña Marcial and Gregory L. Domingo.

“I was most interested in being able to contribute my experience to a growing company like Alternergy in a very relevant industry. As a renewable power pioneer, Alternergy has strong prospects for growth. I look forward to working with the Alternergy board,” Ms. Españo said.

Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton, which offers professional services, is a Philippine member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd.

Ms. Españo joined Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton in 1997 and was appointed as its chief operating officer in 2009 before becoming chairperson and chief executive officer in 2011 until June 2023.

Alternergy aims to develop up to 1,370 megawatts of renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company fell by four centavos or 3.67% to close at P1.05 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose