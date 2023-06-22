BCI Asia Philippines, Inc. said the top developers and architecture firms it named are expected to construct properties worth $16.5 billion in the country, starting this year.

Last week, BCI Asia held its 18th BCI Asia Awards, which recognized developers and architecture firms that have constructed and designed the greatest volume of buildings in seven Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For this year, the most active architecture firms in the Philippines are Aidea, Inc., Arch. Jonathan O. Gan & Associates, ArchiGlobal, Inc., ASYA Design, Cañizares Architects Design Company, Casas+Architects, JSLA Architects, LPPA Design Group, and Visionary Architecture, Inc.

“The portfolios of these elite architecture firms comprise $16.5-billion worth of properties scheduled to start construction in the Philippines this year,” said BCI Asia.

The portfolios of the top architecture firms in 2022 comprised $15.57-billion worth of properties.

BCI Asia also named top developers, which it said have a combined portfolio worth $19.3 billion, almost eight times higher than the combined portfolio of its 2022 Top Developers at $2.42 billion.

For 2023, the top developers are Anchor Land Holdings, Inc., CDC Holdings, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Robinsons Land Corp., DMCI Project Developers, Inc., Megaworld Corp., Nobleland Ventures, Inc., PH1 World Developers, Inc., Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc., and SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

“These firms were chosen based on the greatest aggregate value of projects under construction during the last full calendar year, weighted by the extent of their sustainability efforts. For architecture firms, pre-tender projects were included to recognize early incorporation of sustainable efforts,” BCI Asia said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile