BULACAN-BASED BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. is set to expand its footprint in Asian neighbors Hong Kong and Taiwan by partnering with logistics groups in these territories.

“We’ve partnered with numerous companies and organizations from Taiwan and Hong Kong, and we hope that through this fruitful partnership, we will open more financial stream for the company while staying committed to our goals of providing opportunities to many people,” BEXCS Chairperson Marjorey Rubio said in a media briefing on Friday.

Ms. Rubio said that the expansion in Hong Kong and Taiwan was possible due to the company’s local partners.

“We have local partners in each country because I always believe that collaboration is better than competition. We don’t want to waste the resources that the current players have,” she said.

“For us to be able to cater [to] Southeast Asia including Hong Kong and Taiwan, we are partnering with local logistics while integrating our system to them so that we can be at par with the competition in Hong Kong and Taiwan,” she added.

BEXCS said that its expansion received support from logistics companies such as GTS Express, Kanway Global, Fujitrans, DNP Logistics Co. Ltd., and Gothong-Suzue Philippines, Inc.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to strengthen its ties with Taiwan’s XTurn, Xmart, BXBase, 3S Biotech, EAK Engineering Consultants & Technology Co., Ltd., Royal Global Business Center Corp., Cloud8 Taiwan Restaurant, and Taiwan Chamber of Commerce.

By the second or third quarter of the year, the logistics company is aiming to open 278 branches nationwide. Of the planned new branches, 81 will be owned by the company and the rest will be franchised.

“We already have our blueprint. As a matter of fact, all of these branches, in total, will be at about 1,300 plus to cover the entire archipelago,” Ms. Rubio said.

“It is a combination of franchise and company-owned branches. We are looking at opening in the second to third quarter,” she added.

Aside from the new branches, the company will be opening three major hubs in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, while strengthening its partnerships with local players such as Mindatrans, Isend and FAST Logistics.

“We will also have 37 sorting facilities, which will be distributed across the Philippines,” Ms. Rubio added.

In 2022, the company was said to have generated about $168,000 in revenues from logistics alone. It is planning to fund its aggressive expansion through its franchise line, support from its headquarters in Hong Kong — BEXCS International, Ltd. — and partners.

In the past three years, the company has expanded to three lines of business, which are BEXCS Franchise, BEXCS Logistics, and BEXCS Worldwide. — Justine Irish D. Tabile