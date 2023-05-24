GLOBE TELECOM, INC. emerged as the fastest 5G mobile network for the first quarter in Makati City with a median download speed of 171.814 megabytes per second.

The company said that it had been able to edge out its closest competitor based on Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence first-quarter data.

Globe said that topping in the business hub is important as Makati hosts the headquarters of most of the country’s top 1,000 companies and multinational corporations operating locally.

“With 5G, we are opening doors to endless possibilities and opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and development,” Globe Chief Transformation and Customer Experience Officer Rebecca V. Eclipse said.

5G offers faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and a more stable internet connection, which enhances corporations’ mobility and business opportunities, and improves customer experience.

“These can give enterprises a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-paced market,” said Globe.

In the first three months, the company has deployed 66 new 5G sites across 74 cities and towns nationwide, which expanded its 5G outdoor coverage to 97.21% in the National Capital Region and to 90.28% in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

The telco also logged 4.3 million devices in its 5G network in the January-to-March period.

Globe was awarded as the Most Reliable Mobile Network in the first quarter by Ookla, after getting an “all technology consistency” score of 83.4% from 83.1% in the previous quarter.

The network also topped “all technology availability” with a score of 93.2% in the first quarter from 92.4% in the fourth quarter of last year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile