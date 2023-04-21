ONLINE food delivery service GrabFood has seen more consumer transactions and is targeting to sustain its growth, according to its official.

Greg Camacho, Grab Philippines director for deliveries, told reporters in Taguig City on Thursday that GrabFood consumers ordered 1.7 times more in 2022 compared with 2019 levels.

GrabFood is the food delivery service of Grab Philippines superapp.

“We’d seen GrabFood transactions grow 1.7 times so it really means that people are just ordering and doing more transactions in general,” Mr. Camacho said.

“Our goal is to keep growing the number of transactions, which is why we are looking for more touchpoints for consumers,” he added.

Mr. Camacho also said that the average basket sizes of customers using GrabFood increased 84% in 2023 compared with pre-pandemic levels, signaling higher consumer spending.

“The exciting thing about that is people are not doing just transactions, but they are actually spending more per transaction,” Mr. Camacho said.

“More than 50% of transactions on Grab are coming from families. Almost 75% of transactions are for more than one person. That means the basket size will be higher than really just ordering for yourself,” he added.

Mr. Camacho also disclosed that deliveries are seen to remain despite the reopening of the economy, but said that GrabFood is still searching for other opportunities such as the dine-in market.

“If you look at the behavior of deliveries… it’s still here. It’s here to stay,” Mr. Camacho said.

“We’re trying to tap the dine-in market with self-pick-up with scan-to-order. I think through that way, what we see is continued growth, through offering different touchpoints for our consumers,” he added.

Scan-to-order is a dine-in solution that allows consumers to order and pay for dine-in via the Grab app while self-pickup allows consumers to order ahead and claim their orders from merchants.

Meanwhile, Mr. Camacho said that GrabFood recently launched in Cabanatuan and is eyeing to sustain its strong presence in areas outside of Metro Manila such as Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, and Iloilo.

He added that GrabFood is set to launch its services in Tagbilaran City as part of its expansion efforts.

“It is not just the main city centers. We’re really looking for cities that have a potential to be a good delivery city,” Mr. Camacho said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave