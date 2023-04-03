THE business-to-business arm of PLDT Inc. has partnered with Victory Liner, Inc. to set up WiFi connectivity in more than 700 buses nationwide.

“The partnership that we forged with these industry leaders helps us add value to the services that we offer, from offering seamless ticket booking and payment processes to providing WiFi connectivity on board our vehicles,” Victory Liner President and General Manager Marivic Hernandez-Del Pilar said.

PLDT Enterprise through the use of Smart Bro Enterprise Postpaid is expected to enhance the travel experience of Victory Liner’s more than 40,000 daily passengers.

“We aim to revolutionize the travel experience for Filipinos and help commuters make the most out of their time while on the road,” said Albert Mitchell L. Locsin, first vice-president and head of the enterprise and international business groups of PLDT.

“By bringing seamless and reliable WiFi connectivity to Victory Liner’s wide fleet of buses, passengers can now maximize their time during long commutes, making each trip more productive, comfortable, and enjoyable,” he added.

Under the partnership, PLDT and its unit Smart Communications, Inc. will also set up kiosks in the bus operator’s first-class lounge to offer assistance to users of new applications, subscriber identity module (SIM) registration, and other telecom services.

The installation of WiFi connectivity follows Victory Liner’s first step to digitalization when it integrated Maya for cashless transactions.

“We look forward to breaking new ground together and exploring further opportunities for growth and innovation together in the years to come,” Ms. Hernandez-Del Pilar said.

She said the partnership is just in time for the significant surge in travel as summer approaches and with Holy Week just around the corner.

“This creates an opportunity for us to enhance our services and cater to the evolving demands of Filipino commuters,” she said. “Our initiative certainly comes at a perfect time when our passengers need a more reliable and enjoyable travel experience than ever before.”

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Justine Irish D. Tabile