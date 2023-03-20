CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. is eyeing to grow its subsea cable connections through partnerships and swapping, with its intent of creating new network redundancies.

“Subsea cables are the gateways of the Philippines, so, it’s not enough to build just one, you need to put in several redundancies,” Converge Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy told reporters on the sidelines of a recent media briefing.

Mr. Uy said that Converge will try to maximize its current capacity through swapping.

“With our current capacity, if someone will build a new cable, we can swap our excess capacity in the other subsea cable so there would be redundancy,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

According to Mr. Uy, Converge is in discussion with several companies, both from the West and Asia, that are planning to build subsea cables and for swappings.

“We are already in talks for swappings because we have a lot of capacity,” he added.

“Actually, our traffic comes from America. We are not similar to China and Indonesia. So, the tendency is we will need more capacity, multiple redundancies because no one can tell what will happen to that cable,” he added.

“So, the more multipath we have, the better for our network, and this is what we are trying to do,” he said.

For 2023, the listed fiber internet provider allotted up to P15 billion in capital expenditure, a fourth of which will be used for investments in subsea cable and data centers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile