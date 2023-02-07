THE Transportation department’s bids and awards committee has recommended the award of a project to improve General Santos City’s (GenSan) international airport to a construction firm based in Eastern Samar.

In a notice of award last week, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) identified “B.M. Marketing” through its sole proprietor Edgar A. Tiu as having submitted the lowest calculated and responsive bid for the P37.84-million project.

The General Santos International Airport Development Project covers the construction of the covered drop-off and the expansion of vehicular parking areas in the international airport. The approved budget for the contract is P47.27 million.

The working or window hours for the project will run all day as the scope of work is located in an area outside the flight operations.

According to the bid bulletin, full construction operations during the window hours were allowed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

General Santos International Airport, also known as Tambler Airport, is Mindanao’s largest airport and it is managed by CAAP. — Justine Irish D. Tabile