THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has linked with P.J. Lhuillier Inc. (PJLI) to assist the digital transition of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI said that the Negosyo Center Program Management Unit under its Regional Operations Group has partnered with the PJLI to further promote ease of doing business amid surging digitalization. PJLI is the parent firm of micro-financial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier, which offers pawning, remittance, micro-insurance, and micro savings.

Under the partnership, the DTI will feature a website called “MSME Business and Shared Services Center” that will assist MSMEs with their financial requirements such as financing, micro-insurance, micro-investments, business advisory, and payment and settlement options. The partnership between DTI and PJLI was finalized via the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The website will be accessible in any web browser and across kiosks in selected Cebuana Lhuillier branches.

The project will complement the DTI’s Negosyo Centers across the country, which provide access to government services such as business registration.

As of Dec. 31 last year, the DTI has established 1,355 Negosyo Centers across the country.

“The collaboration stipulates commitments towards the development of a digital platform to strengthen business information and advocacy,” the DTI said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave