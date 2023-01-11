MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. is targeting to spend P19 billion in the next five years for the installation of 121 kilometers of new sewer lines as part of the expansion of its sewerage services.

In a media release on Tuesday, the west zone water concessionaire said the new pipelines will be laid in portions of Manila, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Bacoor, Las Piñas, Caloocan, and Quezon City.

The new pipelines will catch used water generated by 2.1 million customers and will then be treated under Maynilad’s sewerage treatment plants for proper discharge.

“The installation of new sewer lines is part of our effort to protect community health and the environment through proper sewage collection and treatment. We hope for the continued support of the local government units so that we can fast track the implementation of these pipe-laying projects in their area,” Randolph T. Estrellado, chief operating officer of Maynilad, said.

Maynilad said that the pipeline laying was coordinated with authorities of affected local government units to minimize the inconvenience it may cause to the public.

“Affected roads are also immediately restored with temporary asphalt pavement to make the roads passable to motorists. Moreover, Maynilad regularly monitors its contractors to ensure that their work sites are fully enclosed by board-up barricades and have appropriate lighting and traffic/warning signs,” Maynilad added.

The west zone water concessionaire currently operates up to 625 kilometers of sewer lines, and about 22 wastewater treatment facilities that can treat 664 million liters of wastewater per day.

Maynilad, a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose