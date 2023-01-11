NLEX Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), announced on Tuesday that it targets to start the implementation of its Candaba Third Viaduct project in the first quarter of the year.

“The project will expand the five-kilometer bridge from existing three lanes without a shoulder to three lanes with inner and outer shoulder per direction,” NLEX Corp. said in an e-mailed statement.

The project is seen to enable faster journeys as it will increase the maximum speed at the viaduct from 60 kilometers per hour (kph) to 80kph.

“Also in the pipeline is the construction of new expressway lanes in Pampanga from San Fernando to Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) Spur in Mabalacat,” NLEX Corp. said.

The company is also undertaking an eight-kilometer connector project from Caloocan Interchange on C3 Road up to the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The project is expected to decongest major thoroughfares in the capital region.

“Its first section between Caloocan and España interchanges is at 94% completion and expected to open within the first quarter of the year,” NLEX Corp. noted.

“The second section, connecting España and Sta. Mesa, is now 29% complete,” it added.

At the same time, the company said it plans to enhance its assets for better customer experience by undertaking regular pavement repair and bridge strengthening programs, replacement of traffic safety devices, and continuous enhancement of its toll systems.

The company is also set to install more closed-circuit television cameras along NLEX, SCTEX, and Subic Freeport Expressway, as well as upgrade the NLEX-SCTEX traffic control center.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

