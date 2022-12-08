FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Wednesday that it will launch regular services between Manila and Perth, the capital of Western Australia, starting in March next year.

PAL said it aims the move to link the Philippines and Western Australia with nonstop flights.

“The new PAL direct flights will allow travelers to reach Perth in just seven hours, saving them four to six hours in travel time compared to flying via other airlines that require a stopover and flight connections in a third country,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

PAL’s Perth-Manila services will operate every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday starting March 27, 2023. Perth is the carrier’s fourth Australian gateway, joining Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng said: “The new nonstop flights give Philippine Airlines and travel partners a great opportunity to promote the Philippines as a prime tourist and business destination for travelers in Western Australia.”

“Likewise, we invite Filipinos to do business in Perth or visit family members while discovering this dynamic Australian region and building new friendships,” he added.

Perth Airport Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brown said the initiative is a “win for Western Australia business, tourism, and exports.”

“This exciting new route will inject more than 52,000 seats into the market each year. We’re keen to see more Filipino students choose to study in Perth to help the education sector as well as our tourism and hospitality markets. The same is true in reverse,” he noted.

According to Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, the Philippines has a “strong relationship” with the State of Western Australia given its trade, investment, and people-to-people connections. — Arjay L. Balinbin