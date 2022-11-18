E-COMMERCE platform Lazada recorded higher sales for beauty items, electronics, and activewear during its recent “11.11” sale ahead of the holiday season.

In a statement on Thursday, it said beauty products sold during the sale event increased, with makeup orders up seven times, while fragrance purchases increased six times compared to normal days.

According to Lazada, some of the top beauty products bought by Filipinos during the sale were Vitamin C serum, retinol, and tinted sunscreen. The top lipstick shades sold in the first hour of the sale were red, nude, and pink shades.

The company added that 11.4 million baby wipes were sold in the first hour of the sale, while activewear sales increased 19 times.

Lazada also disclosed that electronics sales surged 230 times compared to normal days. The top devices were virtual reality accessories, smart switches, and watches, adding that orders doubled year over year.

“11.11 has become more than just a shopping tradition, it has become a part of consumers’ lifestyles as we all seek for the best deals and trendiest assortment. Just as importantly, it is also an avenue for brands and sellers to thrive and reach more customers,” Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer Carlos Barrera said.

Lazada is targeting to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030 and to achieve a $100-billion annual gross merchandise value. The e-commerce platform has a presence in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In a separate statement, logistics engine Locad said that it posted six times more items sold, 2.5 times bigger average basket size, and four times higher spending per order in this year’s 11.11 sale versus last year.

“Despite the surge in orders, Locad reports 99% on-time fulfillment and 93% next day shipped on 11.11 orders across Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, TikTok Shop, and more,” it said.

“This increase could be driven by consumers purchasing more items in each order to maximize available discounts and promos offered by online merchants, brands, and market places,” it added.

Locad is a logistics engine that supports e-commerce brands to automatically store, pack, ship, and track orders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Its platform harmonizes inventory across online channels and arranges end-to-end order fulfillment through its warehouse network and shipping partners in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave