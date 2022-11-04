SMC Global Power Corp. is planning to expand the scope of its forestation project around its new battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities.

In a media release on Thursday, SMC Global Power, the power arm of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), said it planted more than five million trees and mangroves to date under its nationwide forestation and carbon capture program.

The project aims to plant about seven million trees on 4,000 hectares of land in seven provinces.

The company said that it has to date planted trees in eight provinces, namely: Albay, Bataan, Bulacan, Davao Occidental, Negros Occidental, Pangasinan, Quezon, and Zambales.

It is planning to expand its coverage to include the areas of SMC Global Power’s battery storage facilities in Albay, Bohol, Cagayan, Cebu, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Isabela, Laguna, Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Pampanga, Pangasinan, and Tarlac.

SMC Global Power is developing a total of 31 BESS facilities with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW).

SMC President Ramon S. Ang said reforestation is one of the major sustainability priorities of the entire group.

“While we have had many similar efforts initiated by our various subsidiaries in the past, [SMC Global Power] has taken it to another level, planting a record 5 million trees in just under three years, with consistently high survival rates,” he said.

SMC Global Power said the battery facilities will minimize power wastage and redirect unused capacity to remote areas.

“[Battery facilities] are regarded as the best and most sustainable technical solution to the country’s power quality and reliability issues. They are seen to balance and improve access to power nationwide,” SMC Global Power said.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in SMC closed 15 centavos or 0.15% lower to finish at P98.50 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose