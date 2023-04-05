Globe Telecom, Inc. said it will continue to implement climate action strategies to support the government’s energy efficiency efforts.

“We are committed to driving energy efficiency in our operations and reducing our carbon footprint through various programs and initiatives. The implementation of intelligent monitoring systems is an important part of this effort, and we are pleased to see the positive impact that they bring to our business and the planet,” said Gerard Ortines, head of Globe’s network solutions and capex management.

Globe has also implemented data center infrastructure management, which automates the monitoring of energy consumption and improves data center design.

The company also vowed to continue working on innovative technology and solutions to help combat climate change as it supported the United Nations’ sustainability agenda, which includes the target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Meanwhile, Globe said it has retained its score of B in the 2022 CDP assessment, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project.

The company said the score of B indicates that it was able to attain its environmental management processes in addressing relevant risks in its operations, while also reducing its carbon footprint. — Ashley Erika O. Jose