Sy-led SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be opening an SM mall in Sorsogon province by the end of the week, as part of its thrust to expand its mall footprint in the Bicol Region.

In a press release on Wednesday, SM Prime announced that SM City Sorsogon will open on Friday. The mall is located along Maharlika Highway, Balogo, East District in Sorsogon City.

“We’re glad to finally welcome our fellow Sorsoganons to SM City Sorsogon and deliver fun, convenient, and great shopping and dining experiences to the locality and beyond,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

SM City Sorsogon will be the 81st mall of SM Prime. It will have 40,000 square meters of gross floor area, with two storeys packed with shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

It is the fourth SM mall in the Bicol Region after SM City Naga, SM City Legazpi, and SM City Daet.

“We are truly grateful for the trust and support of our fellow Bicolanos as we continue to expand our reach in the region,” Mr. Lim said.

According to the release, the mall will open with 85% of its leasing space awarded. Its shops will be led by SM Store, SM Supermarket, Watsons, Miniso, Surplus Shop, Ace Hardware, Sports Central, SM Appliance, Banco De Oro, Levi’s, and Crocs.

Among its amenities are three SM Cinemas, a food court, Cyberzone, wellness and services hubs, and amusement, leisure, and hobbies shops.

Its parking space has more than 700 slots as well as a public transport terminal.

On the stock market on Wednesday, shares in SM Prime lost five centavos or 0.15% to P32.75 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile