ABS-CBN Corp. suffered a bigger attributable net loss in the second quarter at P965.28 million, which is 24 times larger than the P39.11-million loss incurred in the same period last year.

The bigger loss for the quarter ended June was due to the decline in revenues, which amounted to P4.53 billion, 6.2% lower than P4.83 billion in the previous year.

The company, however, saw a 4.6% decline in its production costs, which totaled P1.78 billion during the April-to-June period from P1.87 billion in 2022.

The cost of services during the quarter was also lower at P1.79 billion, a decrease of 4.9% from P1.89 billion last year.

For the first semester, the company’s net loss widened to P2.13 billion from P1.42 billion in the same period of the previous year.

ABS-CBN’s revenues from January to June reached P8.8 billion, a 7.2% decline from the P9.48 billion booked in 2022.

Advertising revenues in the first half amounted to P2.99 billion, 9.1% lower than the P3.29 billion seen last year

“The absence of the election-related placements resulted in a 9.1% decline, equal to P298 million in advertising revenues,” the company said in its report.

Consumer sales, which constitute 66% of the total revenues, also declined to P5.81 billion, showing a 6.3% dip from P6.19 billion last year.

First-half production costs and cost of services were lower by 3.05% and 3.24% at P3.53 billion and P3.57 billion, respectively.

As of June 30, the company’s capital expenditures and program rights acquisition amounted to P741 million.

