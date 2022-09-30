A UNIT of Ayala Land, Inc. recently relaunched its second tower in Parklinks, achieving 17% reservation sales in its first weekend.

Parklinks South Tower, which was originally launched in 2019, is a residential, high-rise tower in Ayala Land’s Parklinks development.

“We just launched Parklinks South Tower just last weekend. And we are already 17% taken up for that second tower. So, we had a very successful launch weekend,” AyalaLand Premiere, Inc. Project Development Manager Cherryl Nera-Uy said during the Parklinks media tour on Wednesday.

The first tower — Parklinks North Tower — was reported to be 80% taken up.

“We have very good sales here in this estate, which really speaks about the confidence our market has in this estate,” Ms. Uy said.

The 4,145-square meter (sq.m.) Parklinks North Tower has 280 units in total, with 55 floors, while the 4,002 sq.m. Parklinks South Tower has 313 units.

Units in the towers can be a one-bedroom unit, which has 70 sq.m., to a four-bedroom unit, which has 306 sq.m. with only four to nine units per floor.

Parklinks North Tower will be turned over in 2025 while Parklinks South Tower is set to be turned over in 2029.

Total potential sales for the first tower are P13 billion, while Ayala Land expects P15 billion in sales for the South Tower.

AyalaLand Premiere said that it has seen an appreciation by 23.2% in capital values for its Parklinks North Tower from P280,000 per sq.m. in late 2018 to P345,000 per sq.m. at present.

The 35-hectare Parklinks is a 50-50 venture between Ayala Land and LT Group, Inc. It is being developed by ALI Eton Property Development Corp. in Brgy. Ugong Norte, Quezon City.

AyalaLand Premiere is a real estate subsidiary of Ayala Land that engages in first-class residential developments offering luxury living. It is also the developer of Parklinks North and South Towers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile