CONTI’s Bakeshop and Restaurant is set to open more branches and more drive-through concept stores in Luzon this year.

In a media release on Wednesday, Conti’s said it will open in Molino, Bacoor this month, and two more branches — on UN Avenue in Manila, and in Tagaytay.

“We are excited to grow our Conti’s Family and keep on strengthening Conti’s presence nationwide,” Conti’s President Joey R. Garcia said in a press release.

On Monday, Conti’s announced that it started opening stores in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; SM Sta. Mesa in Manila; Sto. Tomas, Batangas; SM Marilao in Bulacan; San Sebastian, Tarlac; San Fernando, Pampanga; SM City Grand Central in Caloocan; SM Trece Martires in Cavite; and Udenna Tower in Taguig.

“Our passion has always been to delight our customers with excellent food and service, which is why we continue to innovate and offer unique flavors for everyone’s palate,” Mr. Garcia said.

Conti’s has almost 70 stores in the country and is targeting to expand and add more stores.

“This year, more branches are expected to launch to cater to the increasing number of Conti’s lovers,” Mr. Garcia said in an earlier media release. — Ashley Erika O. Jose