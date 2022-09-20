THE Philippines Ports Authority (PPA) appealed to shipping companies to use cleaner fuel and adopt environment-friendly measures.

“The greener shipping program is a call to shipping lines to adopt more environment-friendly fuel, like liquefied natural gas, and measures to protect our seas,” Francisquiel O. Mancile, PPA officer-in-charge general manager, said during the hybrid press conference for the 2022 National Maritime Week on Monday.

Department of Transportation Undersecretary Elmer Francisco U. Sarmiento also said that the agency would push for the sustainable preservation of ocean sources to boost economic progress.

“Key words here are sustainable and preserve. Whatever programs we undertake, let us include the wise use of our ocean resources. Let us always be conscious of the health of the ocean ecosystem,” he said.

Mr. Sarmiento said the country can protect and preserve ocean resources while also elevating the country’s maritime transportation system.

“We can aspire for economic progress and global competitiveness without destroying the oceans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armando A. Balilo, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard, said that the agency would advocate banning single-use plastics among its personnel.

“We will impose penalties [on] our personnel who will disobey the directive. This move is to also encourage the public, especially shipping companies, and all stakeholders to do the same,” Mr. Balilo said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose