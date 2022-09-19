DENNIS A. UY-LED Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant and Wendy’s Philippines are set to open new branches across Luzon to reach more Filipinos and provide employment opportunities.

“Expanding allows us to bring the taste of home closer to more and more Filipinos and provide employment to communities as we hire local staff to spread the delightful Conti’s experience with our customers,” Eight-8-Ate Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joey R. Garcia said in a press release.

Conti’s started opening stores in new sites, including San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; SM Sta. Mesa; Lipa, Batangas; Marilao, Bulacan; Tarlac; San Fernando, Pampanga; SM City Grand Central, Caloocan; Trece Martires, Cavite; and Udenna Tower in Taguig.

To date, it has close to 70 stores, with the company saying Conti’s “will only continue to expand and grow.”

“This year, more branches are expected to launch to cater to the increasing number of Conti’s lovers — a testament to the brand’s commitment to delight more and bring Conti’s closer to Filipinos,” Mr. Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s is set to open branches in Caltex EDSA Caloocan, Fisher Mall Malabon, Sierra Valley Cainta, FTI (Food Terminal, Inc.) Taguig, Phoenix Tandang Sora and Pioneer Shaw.

To date, it has over 55 franchises and corporate stores across the nation with selected 24/7 stores.

“Wendy’s eyes a growth-ready future with more locations and modern store model format that mixes experience and convenience,” the company said.

Recently, it has added new food to its menu by offering Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, BBQ Bacon Melt, Beef Bulgogi Salad, Red Velvet Frosty Overload, and Peach Iced Tea.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of Wendy’s growth strategy,” Mr. Garcia said.

“For years to come, we hope to delight and serve more people as they enjoy our fresh offerings,” he added.

Eight-8-Ate, Udenna Corp.’s food group subsidiary, is the operator and manager of Conti’s and Wendy’s. — Justine Irish D. Tabile