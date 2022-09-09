THE local distributor of Geely vehicles opened a new dealership in Palawan on Thursday as part of its expansion efforts.

Sojitz G Auto Philippines Corp. (SGAP), Geely’s authorized distributor in the Philippines, said the inauguration of Geely Palawan marked its 33rd dealership nationwide.

The 1,113-square-meter facility features four to six unit-car displays and six service bays.

Geely Palawan targets both locals and tourists, SGAP President and Chief Executive Officer Yugo Kiyofuji said in a statement.

“We are truly delighted to have gained another business partner, Auto Artist, Inc., whose owners share the passion and confidence in bringing and representing the Geely brand in Palawan,” he said.

“As we are just celebrating our 3rd anniversary this month, we are currently above and beyond what we had expected.”

The new dealership is located along North National Highway, Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“With the opening of Geely Palawan, Geely holds firm to its commitment to reach out to more Filipino customers and experience the advanced and exciting vehicles it has to offer,” the company said.

“(Geely) has sold 10,000 vehicles in less than 3 years and Geely sales accumulated to 6,199 units during the last 8 months that has already exceeded the annual sales in 2021,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave