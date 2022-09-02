MULTINATIONAL telecommunications company Nokia Corp. said on Thursday that it is committed to providing purpose-designed solutions for the country’s digitalization initiatives.

The company aims to help transform Philippine industries and enterprises through its “mission-critical solutions,” Nokia officials said during a briefing.

“As the Philippines continues to move towards its Industry 4.0 roadmap, it is more critical than ever for enterprises to accelerate the adoption of technologies to unlock new opportunities and boost the Philippines’ economy,” Nokia Philippines Head Carlos Reyes said.

According to the company, the Philippines was one of the earliest Southeast Asian nations to take a lead in the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) technology.

“5G is a key enabler for the Philippines’ digital transformation journey, and the next generation in connectivity will empower the country’s enterprises and organizations to prepare for Industry 4.0,” Nokia said in an e-mailed statement.

“Alongside bringing the country to the next era of connectivity, it also quickly responded to the increasing digital demands exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic with a government policy accelerating the nation’s strategy towards Industry 4.0,” it added.

Nokia’s solutions for enterprises include Nokia Smart Node, Network Slicing, and Intelligent Edge.

“Industry 4.0 and private wireless enable industries to fuse physical with digital processes by connecting all machines as well as sensors and mobile workers in the most flexible, affordable, secure, and reliable way available, providing mission-critical solutions for enterprise customers,” the company said.

Nokia said it now has 233 commercial 5G deals and powers 77 live 5G operator networks.

“Out of these, Nokia has 21 commercial 5G deals across the Asia Pacific and Japan region – where the company is playing an active role in bringing the region to the 5G future, while also combining its network and security expertise to create security solutions for 5G networks,” it noted. — Arjay L. Balinbin