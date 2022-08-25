THE PLDT group announced on Wednesday that it is currently expanding capacity in three of its existing data center facilities, with the goal of adding 3,000 racks by the end of 2023.

“The target is to add 1,500 racks by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1,500 racks by the end of 2023,” ePLDT President Victor S. Genuino said in an e-mailed statement.

“You’re looking at an additional 3,000 available racks from now until the end of next year,” he added.

At the same time, the group is building its 11th Vitro Data Center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“We are looking forward to opening our VITRO Santa Rosa Hyperscale Data Center. If you look at enterprises in the Philippines, there is a very clear need to digitize their operations in order to drive business agility,” Mr. Genuino said.

“This way they can deliver better customer experiences to their end-users. Having a digital channel is a way to do that. Once customers adapt to that, it will further fuel the amount of hyperscalers and enterprise customers in need of our data center solutions,” he also said.

According to the group, its current network of data centers has a total rack utilization rate of 74%.

“We will continue to add more to ensure we are ahead of the demand not only for local enterprises, but also for hyperscalers,” PLDT, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said.

“This supports the reinforced push of the government, particularly the Department of Trade and Industry, for hyperscaler data centers as the second coming of the BPO industry,” he added.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin