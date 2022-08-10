KIA Philippines opened its 42nd dealership in the Philippines as part of expansion efforts and to bring the company’s products closer to customers.

The car manufacturer said in a statement on Tuesday that the new dealership is located at Centennial Road, Brgy. Batong Dalig in Kawit, Cavite. It opened Kia Kawit on July 28, offering sales, parts, and services.

The new dealership will accommodate the “Southern Tagalog region’s growing requirement for motor vehicles,” it said.

“Kia Kawit is the fifth dealership to sport Kia’s refreshed look, following in the footsteps of Kia Alabang in Muntinlupa, Kia Sto. Tomas in Batangas, Kia BGC in Taguig, and Kia Ortigas in Cainta,” the company said.

Kia Philippines President Emmanuel A. Aligada said the opening of the new dealership is a “momentous occasion for the brand.”

“Our growing nationwide network of dealerships would not be possible without the commitment shown by our dealer partners to deliver the best possible car-buying experience to our legions of loyal customers,” he said.

Kia Philippines previously announced that it is targeting to reach 50 dealership network and appointments by the end of 2022.

Tito Solomon, 1Dynamix Automotive, Inc. chief operating officer, said he is confident that the new dealership will grow on the back of the country’s economic recovery. 1Dynamix Automotive is the dealer group managing Kia Kawit.

“With the sales of commercial and passenger vehicles increasing due to the gradual recovery of our economy from the pandemic, there cannot be a timing more perfect than this. With various infrastructure developments happening now in Kawit, from real estate, public roads, highways, and transport terminals, we are confident that the Kia business will grow right here,” Mr. Solomon said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave