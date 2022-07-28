KIA PHILIPPINES recently inaugurated a new dealership in Ortigas Ave. as part of the car manufacturer’s expansion efforts in the country this year.

The company said in a statement that Kia Ortigas, which was launched on July 15, augments its local dealership network in 41 locations. The new outlet is located in Celilu Compound, KM 17 Ortigas Ave. Ext., Cainta.

Kia Philippines said that the new location helps bring the company closer to the target of expanding its dealership network to 50 by the end of 2022.

“We aim to make Kia Ortigas a destination point for everything that Kia Philippines has to offer. We want to be here to take care of Kia customers. We want them to experience our brand of customer service: Delivered by the best people, with a passion to serve,” Kia Ortigas General Manager Louie Lee said.

Meanwhile, Kia Ortigas is currently offering a 10% discount on parts until Aug. 31, following its recent launch.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence that the owners of Kia Ortigas have given us. We believe that they will be a significant player in the entire dealer network to make Kia among the major drivers in the local automotive industry,” Kia Philippines President Emmanuel A. Aligada said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave