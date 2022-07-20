GCash, operated by Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (Mynt), said it has made its payment feature available to more than 1,500 partner billers nationwide, allowing customers to pay bills remotely.

“Basic utilities, such as electricity, water, cable TV, internet and telecom services, can all be paid through the app as GCash has partnered with Meralco, Meralco Kuryente Load, Maynilad, Manila Water, Globe Postpaid and other local billers across the country,” GCash said in an e-mailed statement.

The e-wallet company said its application also allows eligible users with limited cash on hand to pay bills by using GCredit, the mobile credit line of GCash.

“GCredit is only available for fully-verified users who have enough GScore,” it noted.

On security concerns, GCash said all billers are verified to be legitimate because the e-wallet company is regulated by the Philippine central bank.

“With stringent security measures in place, paying bills through GCash means users don’t have to worry about losing their hard-earned money to unverified payment agents,” it said.

GCash said users can also settle condominium bills and housing mortgages through its application.

It also processes payments for government services, including settling taxes with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and paying for real property and business taxes with select local government units.

“Aside from one-time payments, monthly contributions for SSS and Pag-IBIG Fund can also be done through Pay Bills feature,” it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin