THE Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) said it will “revive” some of its proposed road projects with the new chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including the Cavite–Tagaytay–Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) and the Circumferential Road 3 (C3)-Anda Circle segment of the NLEX-Cavitex Port Expressway Link.

“We need to (sit down with the) new agency head, because it is something that we want to pursue and implement immediately,” MPTC Chief Finance Officer Christopher Daniel C. Lizo told reporters during a recent gathering, referring to the CTBEX project.

He said the company still holds the original proponent status for CTBEX, a 50.43-kilometer (km) tollway linking the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) at Silang East Interchange to Tagaytay City and Nasugbu, Batangas.

The P25.24-billion project is expected to help alleviate congestion on Aguinaldo Highway and Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road, especially during peak periods and weekends.

On the C3 Road-Anda Circle segment of the proposed 15-km NLEX-Cavitex Port Expressway Link project, Mr. Lizo said: “We just need to revive the proposal with the new secretary (of the DPWH).” The DPWH is a member of the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

The project, which is now with the TRB, is originally a joint unsolicited proposal with the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) submitted to the DPWH in 2019 to extend the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The P92-billion project has three sections: the 5.7-km C3 Road to Anda Circle, the 4.8-km connection from CAVITEX to Buendia Avenue, and the 4.6-km Buendia Avenue to Anda Circle.

NLEX Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said in April that the group was awaiting approval from the TRB for the implementation of the first section of the proposed project.

The NLEX-CAVITEX Port Expressway Link project, once completed, is expected to “stimulate development in Manila, Caloocan, Malabon and Navotas, as well as its surrounding areas,” the DPWH said on its website.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

