TVS MOTOR COMPANY recently revealed the latest addition to its Apache lineup: the TVS Apache RTR 310. The motorcycle, which will now becomes the line’s flagship model, is said to “lead in innovation right from its unique design, engine layout, heat management and many differentiated technologies which are focused on rider engagement, safety, and comfort.”

Built from ground up, the motorcycle’s 312.2cc engine has a unique reverse inclined DOHC engine that provides a compact engine layout resulting in mass centralization. The all-new forged aluminium piston is 5% lighter which produces a peak power of 35.6ps at 9,700rpm and maximum torque of 28.7Nm at 6,650rpm. The engine is tuned for all-range torque delivery and allows a “fastest-in-segment” zero-to-60mph acceleration of 2.81 seconds.

Power is delivered through a six-speed transmission with all-new bi-directional “quickshifter,” especially tuned for widest operating range starting from 2,300rpm, all the way to the red line. A throttle-by-wire system is comprised of an intelligent 46-mm large throttle body that provides crisp power delivery. Additionally, the motorcycle offers Race Tuned Linear Stability Control (RT-LSC) that includes straight-line dual channel ABS, cruise control, linear traction control and rear lift protection. The first-in-segment cruise control maintains the set speed without any throttle or clutch input helping in reducing rider fatigue over long distance riding. The cruise control feature allows downshift and upshift up to two gears to achieve optimum cruise rpm and use cruise for a longer period.

Speaking at the global launch, TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu explained, “TVS Motor Company has always transformed and redefined technology with the TVS Apache series at the helm, where we brought to life tech led innovations such as ride modes, slipper clutch, connectivity, fully adjustable suspension and the Built to Order Platform… With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we’re taking our engineering to a whole new level, offering enthusiasts a motorcycle that’s not only powerful but also brings together different technologies to give a unique riding experience. This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM, and ASEAN.”

Joined TVS Motor Company Head of Premium Business Vimal Sumbly, “The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the first of a new generation of Apaches that inherit a 40-year racing pedigree and are based on our Track to Road philosophy. This machine will be the start of a new era of Freestyle Performance Motorcycling with a core essence of thrill and fun.”

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has 12 exclusive freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gear items and lifestyle merchandise. Free roadside assistance and hassle-free servicing comes with its annual maintenance contracts. The motorcycle is launched in three standard SKUs and three BTO customizations with a pricing of P165,962.17 to P180,305.17. The BTO (Built to Order) price starts at P6,830.