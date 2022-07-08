PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. launched Thursday its electric vehicle (EV) charging service in the country that it described as the first of its kind on local expressways.

It also started offering what it calls nature-based solutions (NBS) carbon offset service for drivers, specifically its B2B fleet customers.

“Shell is rapidly becoming the Philippines’ leading mobility company and this launch is a testament to the range of its offer to motorists,” said Istvan Kapitany, global executive vice-president for Shell Mobility, in a media release.

He said the offerings are among the company’s drive to reduce carbon emissions and cater to a growing number of customers with fast-changing needs.

Pilipinas Shell said both initiatives mark its drive “toward decarbonizing mobility by helping customers in avoiding, reducing, and compensating for carbon emissions, as well as its transformation toward becoming the mobility destination of choice for motorists.”

EV charging, called Shell Recharge, and the carbon offset service are part of the steps that Pilipinas Shell is doing to lower its carbon footprint.

Shell Recharge will initially be available in Shell Mamplasan in Biñan City, Laguna starting this month and will be rolled out to more Shell Mobility stations within the next 12 months.

The carbon offset service will be available in 15 sites, including Shell Mamplasan by this month, with a target of 100 sites by yearend.

Shell Recharge comes with two EV charging points with CCS2 connectors allowing two vehicles to charge simultaneously.

With a 180 kilowatt-hour charger, an average EV vehicle can recharge to optimal battery charge levels in just 30 minutes. This varies per vehicle type and their respective battery management systems.

For the carbon offset service, customers can opt to compensate the equivalent carbon emissions from their fuel purchase for an additional service fee per liter.

The total number of liters bought with carbon offsets by customers are then assigned the equivalent carbon credits from Shell’s independently verified global portfolio of afforestation, reforestation, and conservation projects. These carbon credits are then retired by Shell on behalf of the customer.

“By being the first Shell market in Asia to offer this particular service to everyday customers, Pilipinas Shell underscores its commitment to continue powering progress to achieve a more sustainable future,” said Pilipinas Shell Country Head Lorelie Quiambao-Osial.

“These two new low-emission energy solutions encapsulate what Pilipinas Shell means when we say sustainability. It’s about providing energy in a responsible manner to our consumers so that we can minimize the impact we make on the environment while achieving a lower-carbon future,” she added.