Pushkart.ph plans expansion to Cavite, Pampanga by third quarter

ONLINE grocery shopping and delivery platform Pushkart.ph is aiming to expand in cities across Cavite and Pampanga within the third quarter of this year.

Pushkart.ph said that the expansion to Cavite and Pampanga would be under a partnership with Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc., via its Metro Supermarket.

“Well-positioned for expansion, Pushkart.ph is ready to bring its operations and services to more cities outside Metro Manila particularly in Cavite and Pampanga, through a partnership with Metro Supermarket within the third quarter,” Pushkart.ph said in a statement on Sunday.

Aside from Cavite and Pampanga, Pushkart.ph President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Lim said that the platform is also eyeing further expansion to other parts of the country and across Southeast Asia.

“We aim to offer a more personalized online shopping experience and boost the retail value chain in the country by maximizing Society Pass, Inc.’s (SoPa’s) technology. With its support, we plan to expand to more key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, and eventually in other parts of Southeast Asia,” Mr. Lim said.

Currently, Pushkart.ph operates in all cities of Metro Manila and some parts of Rizal such as Cainta, lower Antipolo, and Taytay where it has partnerships with supermarket chains, namely: Fisher Retail, Inc. (Fisher Supermarket) and Metro Supermarket. It also has a tie-up with RSVP Shoppers Mart (Reysal Supermarket) in Laguna.

Amid rising local prices of goods, Pushkart.ph also announced that it is conducting a month-long “super sale” that started on June 27 up to July 31 while also letting customers have the convenience of food and grocery shopping using their laptops or mobile phones.

Customers can avail of up to 10% off on groceries in Metro Supermarket and Fisher Supermarket.

Another 20% price reduction will also be offered on the original prices of products from Pushkart.ph’s specialty stores and food merchants, while patrons from Laguna will also get special and free food and grocery items for online orders on July 15.

According to Pushkart.ph, the orders have free delivery during the promo period, on top of the discounts.

“The super sale is very timely because we want to offer our customers reprieve to the increasing prices of goods by providing them great deals. All they have to do is simply download our mobile application or go to our website and they can easily score great deals,” Mr. Lim said.

“Aside from giving away discounts, we want to ride on our growth momentum through this super sale by raising awareness and driving more users to our website and mobile app so they can realize the convenience we offer. This is also our way of giving back to their support, especially during the height of the pandemic,” he added.

First introduced in 2017, Pushkart.ph’s services are available on iOS, Android, and through its website. In February this year, the online grocery shopping and delivery platform was acquired by Nasdaq-listed Southeast Asian loyalty and analytics platform SoPa as part of the latter’s expansion efforts. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave