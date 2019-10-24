Commission rules for GMA Network in worker-regularization case

THE NATIONAL Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) dismissed a complaint filed against broadcaster GMA Network for lack of merit, after determining that the complainants’ contractor-employer was operating under a valid contracting arrangement.

In a statement of GMA on Tuesday, Executive Labor Arbiter Rhett Julius J. Plagata from the 9th Division of the NLRC in Zamboanga City dismissed the regularization complaint against GMA which was filed by three technicians employed by RGMA Network, Inc. (RGMA).

“The complainants’ principal claim for regularization with GMA was denied since their employer is RGMA, which is engaged in legitimate job contracting as determined by the labor arbiter,” GMA said in a statement.

GMA added that it entered into a Provincial TV Relay Management Agreement with RGMA, authorizing the latter to operate GMA’s facilities. The agreement also states that RGMA employees are not employees of the broadcaster.

“Under the agreement, RGMA is bound to employ the services of its technicians and assign them to operate the television facilities from sign on to sign off and man the same for 24 hours,” GMA said. — Gillian M. Cortez