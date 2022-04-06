THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) has allowed the government to distribute cash aid to public drivers and operators amid an election spending ban on public works and social welfare dole-outs.

“The petition of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for its fuel subsidy program has been granted, but subject to the strictest implementation of the program,” Election Commissioner George Erwin M. Garcia told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Mr. Garcia said the LTFRB must wait for the release of the Comelec order before continuing its program. “We will definitely release the resolution right away, the earliest is by tomorrow and the latest by Friday.”

Last month, Comelec allowed Vice-President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo to continue her pandemic response initiatives during the campaign period.

Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares on Monday asked Comelec to fast-track its decision on LTFRB’s exemption application.

The election spending ban runs from March 25 to May 8. — John Victor D. Ordoñez