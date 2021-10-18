THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) is expecting up to half a million more people who will enlist before the registration period deadline on Oct. 30, which will bring the number of voters in next year’s polls to 64 million.

During the Senate finance hearing on Monday, Comelec Chairman Sheriff M. Abas said the projected number of registrants for the month of Oct. is from 350,000 to 500,000.

Senator Maria Imelda Josefa “Imee” R. Marcos reiterated her plea for a two-week extension period for the registration of overseas Filipino voters, which ended earlier on Oct. 14.

“At least for the most populous or the consulates with the most Filipinos to allow our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) to vote,” she said, adding that seafarers are among those who need the consideration.

Mr. Abas said the commission will take up the proposal on Wednesday. “I think it’s a good idea to cater only to those (areas)… where there are many who have yet to register.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan